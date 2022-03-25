STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $345.77

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.77 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 305 ($4.02). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 305 ($4.02), with a volume of 3,267 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STVG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) target price on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 345.77. The stock has a market cap of £142.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. STV Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £17,750 ($23,367.56).

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

