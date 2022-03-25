Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of SUBCY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 10,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

