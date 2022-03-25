Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 274,266 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPH. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,921,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

