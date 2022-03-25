Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.