Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $2.57. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 3,597,312 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUNW shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Sunworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

In other news, CEO Gaylon Morris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 97,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 961,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

