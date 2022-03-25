Super Zero Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $808,749.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.11 million and $808,749.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,041,293 coins and its circulating supply is 348,626,739 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

