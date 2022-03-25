Suretly (SUR) Market Capitalization Reaches $82,548.07

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

