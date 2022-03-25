SVB Leerink Lowers InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $6.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of IFRX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 7.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,182,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,238 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

