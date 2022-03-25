Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 97,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,996. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

