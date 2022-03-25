SWS Partners Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Argus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,018,513. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.