Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

SLVM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 7,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sylvamo has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,515,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

