Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.44

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.44 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.25). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 352,123 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £263.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

