SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $106.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9,152.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,993 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,192,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.