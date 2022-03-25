Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $71.66 million and $288,651.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,609,861 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

