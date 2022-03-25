Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.