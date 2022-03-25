Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
