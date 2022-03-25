Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $218.61. 87,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,852. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

