Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.81

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.81 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.43). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 109.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 813,017 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.97. The company has a market capitalization of £681.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

