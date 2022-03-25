Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) will announce $5.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of TARS opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $357.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.39. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $39.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,603,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

