TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,058 ($13.93) and last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.74). Approximately 23,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 52,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.69).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,945 ($25.61) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,286.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,438.96.

In related news, insider Maria Luisa Cicognani bought 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.17) per share, with a total value of £20,120.40 ($26,488.15).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

