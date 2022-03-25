TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.66

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.66 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 147.45 ($1.94). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.96), with a volume of 26,973 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £65.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. TClarke’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

