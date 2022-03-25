TD Securities Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTSDF. CIBC began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

