TD Securities Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIAFF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Champion Iron stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

