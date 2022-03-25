TD Securities Raises Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

