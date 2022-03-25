TD Securities Raises Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
