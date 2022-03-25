TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$8.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OLA traded up C$1.40 on Friday, hitting C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

