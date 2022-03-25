Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,388. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

