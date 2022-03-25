Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.22.
Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,388. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
