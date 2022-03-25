Telsey Advisory Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $510.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $770.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $677.71.

Shares of RH opened at $361.55 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

