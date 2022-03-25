Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $4.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 344,355 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

