Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $45.42

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $46.58. Terminix Global shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 4,099 shares traded.

TMX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $53,158,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $10,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

