TerraCredit Market Cap Achieves $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

