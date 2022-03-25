Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.05) to GBX 327 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.22).

TSCO stock traded up GBX 1.67 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 276.72 ($3.64). 3,190,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825,068. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

