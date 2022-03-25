Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,005.51. 222,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $890.64 and its 200 day moving average is $941.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 206.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

