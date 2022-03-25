Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 639,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

