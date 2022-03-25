Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

