Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 325,002 shares changing hands.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

