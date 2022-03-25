TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

