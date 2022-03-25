Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 647.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.

THLEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thales from €100.00 ($109.89) to €125.00 ($137.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLEF stock traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95. Thales has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.