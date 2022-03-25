The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.80. 2,681,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,654. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $127.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

