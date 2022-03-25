The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE THG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $4,458,292. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

