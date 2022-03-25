The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $30,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

KHC stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

