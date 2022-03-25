The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

