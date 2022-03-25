The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.