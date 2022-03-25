The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $132.12

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.12 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.74). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 132.40 ($1.74), with a volume of 6,627,550 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

