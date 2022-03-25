The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $126.15. 11,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

