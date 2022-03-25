The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Down 10.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was down 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55. Approximately 259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.