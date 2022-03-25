The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

