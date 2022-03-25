Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Thor Industries stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,120. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.39.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

