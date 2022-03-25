thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TKAMY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 12,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,104. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.78) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.31) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.