Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter worth $1,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.