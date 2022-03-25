Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 425,277 shares.The stock last traded at $30.46 and had previously closed at $29.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tivity Health by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

