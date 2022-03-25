Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 565.5% in March

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a growth of 565.5% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of TLSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 2,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

