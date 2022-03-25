Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 565.5% in March

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a growth of 565.5% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of TLSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 2,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.
